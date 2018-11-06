Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Defending home cage Tuesday

Howard will start in goal Tuesday night against the visiting Cancuks, Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.

The Canucks reportedly will be without the services of sophomore sensation Brock Boeser (groin) in the upcoming contest, but Howard will have to find a way to slow early Calder Trophy favorite Elias Pettersson, who, according to NHL.com, is the 16th player in league history to have potted at least nine goals through his first nine games. Howard is 14-7-3 with a 2.51 GAA and .916 save percentage over 24 career contests against the Canucks, but Vancouver has three straight wins and sits just two points away from the Pacific Division lead.