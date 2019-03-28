Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Defending net Thursday

Howard will guard the goal Thursday against the Sabres in Buffalo.

Howard is coming off a pair of strong road efforts, with him allowing a combined four goals to the Golden Knights and the Rangers to pick up a pair of victories. He carries an even 20-20-5 record into Thursday's matchup with a Sabres club averaging 1.92 goals per game in March.

