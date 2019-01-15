Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Defending net Tuesday

Howard will mark up the home crease Tuesday against the Ducks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Howard's recent efforts between the pipes have left much to be desired, posting a save percentage at or below .900 in six of his last seven. Anaheim struggles to find the back of the net on the road, averaging just 2.19 goals per game, so Howard could have a good opportunity to find his footing again Tuesday.

