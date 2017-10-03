Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Designated as Opening Night starter
Howard will start in goal against the visiting Wild on Thursday for Opening Night, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
It's pretty easy to deduce who will get the nod in goal for the season opener -- in Howard's case, he's the clear-cut No. 1 netminder in Detroit, so he'll work between the pipes for the first regular-season game ever at Little Caesars Arena. Now 33 years old, the New York native is just one win shy of reaching 200 in his career and he sports a lifetime 2.43 GAA and .915 save percentage. Petr Mrazek, who endured a tumultuous 2016-17 campaign, will serve as the backup.
