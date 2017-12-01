Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Disastrous outing against Habs
Howard allowed six goals on 25 shots in Thursday's loss to Montreal.
The Red Wings were actually able to get three pucks past the recently hot Carey Price, but Howard was not able to get the job done. This is two consecutive rough starts for the 33-year-old, who has picked up six straight losses. Howard can be of use in some deep fantasy leagues, but his 8-8-4 record combined with the team's struggles this season, make him hard to rely on in shallower formats.
