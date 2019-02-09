Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Divisional match on tap
Howard led the Red Wings out to the ice for Saturday's matinee against host Buffalo, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports. As a result, expect the veteran to draw the start.
The Swords sliced past Howard in the last meeting between these teams, with Detroit's top netminder permitting only two goals on 35 shots in a Nov. 24th shootout loss. Still, Howard is 15-14-5 with a 2.77 GAA and .914 save percentage, with the peripherals holding strong considering he patrols the blue paint for a team that's only four points out of the cellar of the Atlantic Division.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Falls to Vegas•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes care of Leafs at home•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Captures third win in last four•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Edmonton•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...