Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Divisional match on tap

Howard led the Red Wings out to the ice for Saturday's matinee against host Buffalo, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports. As a result, expect the veteran to draw the start.

The Swords sliced past Howard in the last meeting between these teams, with Detroit's top netminder permitting only two goals on 35 shots in a Nov. 24th shootout loss. Still, Howard is 15-14-5 with a 2.77 GAA and .914 save percentage, with the peripherals holding strong considering he patrols the blue paint for a team that's only four points out of the cellar of the Atlantic Division.