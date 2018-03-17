Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Draws Friday's start

Howard will be the road starter in Friday's game against the Ducks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Howard will work to break his six-game losing streak, where he has compiled a .894 save percentage coupled with a 3.43 GAA. However, it's difficult to win games when the offensive support in front of Howard produced just 2.17 goals per game in that span. Howard will have a favorable matchup with the Ducks, who have scored 2.7 goals per game and converted 17.8 percent of power plays this season -- both ranked 23rd in the league.