Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Draws start against Vancouver
Howard will tend the twine in Monday's contest against Vancouver, per NHL.com.
The 33-year-old has been dialed in as of late, posting an impressive .930 save percentage over his last six games. However, in his last start against Vancouver on Oct. 22 he gave up four goals, the most he's allowed in a game all year. Still Howard has received four days off since his last appearance, so he'll be well rested as he looks to improve from his last outing versus Vancouver.
