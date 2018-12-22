Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Draws start Saturday after all

Howard -- not Jonathan Bernier -- started for the Red Wings in Saturday's matinee against the visiting Panthers.

A previous report stated that Bernier would draw a second consecutive start with Howard being reserved for Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs, but it appears there may have been a late change. Howard surrendered a goal to Mike Hoffman just over three minutes into the game, so we'll see if the veteran can at least go 60 minutes. At this point, it's unclear who will start Sunday against the Leafs.