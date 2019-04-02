Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Draws start versus Penguins

Howard will face the Penguins at home Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Howard is 6-2-1 with a 2.62 GAA and .919 save percentage against the Penguins over 13 career outings. That's not a huge sample of a 35-year-old netminder, but further consideration should be given to the fact that Detroit has won five straight games, proving that this team has absolutely no interest in tanking for a higher draft position. We're still waiting for official word on whether Jonathan Bernier (upper body) will at least be fit to serve as the backup against the Pens.

