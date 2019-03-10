Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Draws Sunday's road start
Howard is projected to start Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.
Howard won his last start in a shootout over the Rangers on Thursday, but that's the only game the Red Wings have won in their last 10. Detroit's top netminder will face a Florida team that's gone 17-12-6 in its own building.
