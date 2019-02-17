Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Early exit against Flyers

Howard allowed five goals on 24 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier early in the third period of Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The veteran netminder was at least taken off the hook for the loss when the Wings erased a 5-1 deficit in the third to force OT. Howard now sports a rough 3.19 GAA and .897 save percentage through six starts in February, and it will likely be Bernier between the pipes for a rematch with the Flyers back in Detroit on Sunday.