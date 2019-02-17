Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Early exit against Flyers
Howard allowed five goals on 24 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier early in the third period of Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flyers.
The veteran netminder was at least taken off the hook for the loss when the Wings erased a 5-1 deficit in the third to force OT. Howard now sports a rough 3.19 GAA and .897 save percentage through six starts in February, and it will likely be Bernier between the pipes for a rematch with the Flyers back in Detroit on Sunday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in matinee•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Earns win in 500th game•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gearing up for milestone game•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Asking price at a premium•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Knocks off Predators for road win•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Nashville•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...