Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Earns starting nod Friday

Howard will tend the twine in Friday's game against the Panthers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

There's no way head coach Jeff Blashill can keep Howard out of the next when he's playing like this. In his last five games, the veteran backstop has deflected 159 of the 167 shots sent his way -- a .952 save percentage -- for a 3-2-0 record. Howard's record is skewed by the lack of offensive support he receives, though, which may make it tougher for the Red Wings to pull out a win since the Panthers have allowed just seven goals in their last four games.