Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Earns win in 500th game
Howard faced down a barrage of shots, stopping 40 of 42 in a 3-2 win over Ottawa in his 500th career game.
Howard showed the form that has made him so valuable to the Red Wings all year in this game, helping his team steal a win in the process. Even when his team isn't worth much, Howard remains a great piece to build around, and there's every indication that the Red Wings intend to do exactly that moving forward.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gearing up for milestone game•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Asking price at a premium•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Knocks off Predators for road win•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Nashville•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes loss against Sabres•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Divisional match on tap•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...