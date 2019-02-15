Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Earns win in 500th game

Howard faced down a barrage of shots, stopping 40 of 42 in a 3-2 win over Ottawa in his 500th career game.

Howard showed the form that has made him so valuable to the Red Wings all year in this game, helping his team steal a win in the process. Even when his team isn't worth much, Howard remains a great piece to build around, and there's every indication that the Red Wings intend to do exactly that moving forward.