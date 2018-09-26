Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Eight goals of support barely enough

Howard allowed six goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 8-6 road win over the Blackhawks.

Detroit's No. 1 netminder allowed four goals at even strength and the other two on Chicago power-play opportunities. Despite poor rate stats consisting of a 3.97 GAA and .870 save percentage, Howard has two wins through three starts in the preseason. Surprisingly, the Wings are undefeated through five games.