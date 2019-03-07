Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Enjoys facing Thursday opponent

Howard will field shots from the Rangers at home Thursday.

Howard has owned the Rangers, as the New York native has gone 8-3-3 with a 1.75 GAA and .948 save percentage against them in his 13-year career. Coincidentally, he's also maintained 1.72 and .934 splits against the Sabres, so there's obviously a level of comfort for Howie when he's facing clubs that remind him of home. Unfortunately, he'll have to work against the grain in the upcoming start, as 22-year-old trailblazer Dylan Larkin is day-to-day and unavailable due to a back injury, and the team has also disclosed that power-play defenseman Mike Green (illness) is out for the rest of the season.