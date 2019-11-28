Play

Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Exits with knee injury

Howard left Wednesday's home game against the Maple Leafs with a knee injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Howard wasn't supposed to start this contest, but Jonathan Bernier fell ill before arriving at the rink, pushing Howard back into the crease for his second straight start. Bernier didn't suit up and was in the locker room in case of an emergency, so he'll enter the game in Howard's place.

