Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Experiences tough-luck loss

Howard stopped 31 of 32 shots from the Blue Jackets through overtime before succumbing to the visitors in the ninth round of the shootout Saturday night.

This was a stellar performance from Howard, but he was let down by his allied skaters failing to convert on two different plays that saw the team's forwards jump out to a 2-on-0 breakaway in the overtime stanza. You know you've done well in the shootout when defensemen start getting opportunities for the dagger, but Columbus rearguard Jack Johnson managed to put one past Howie as the 18th shooter to seal the win. Backup goalie Petr Mrazek surrendered five goals on 33 shots to the Flames on Thursday, so we'd expect coach Jeff Blashill to turn back to Howard when Detroit faces them again this Wednesday -- just be sure to check for official confirmation before puck drops in that game.