Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Faces barrage in loss
Howard saved 40 of 45 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Monday.
Howard kept it close for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-1 after two periods, but the Avalanche took over in the third. The 35-year-old goalie dropped to 2-18-2 with a 4.11 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 22 starts. He'll continue to see most of the starts with Jonathan Bernier (lower body) sidelined, but fantasy owners can do far better than what Howard's produced this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.