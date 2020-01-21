Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Faces barrage in loss

Howard saved 40 of 45 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Monday.

Howard kept it close for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-1 after two periods, but the Avalanche took over in the third. The 35-year-old goalie dropped to 2-18-2 with a 4.11 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 22 starts. He'll continue to see most of the starts with Jonathan Bernier (lower body) sidelined, but fantasy owners can do far better than what Howard's produced this season.