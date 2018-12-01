Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Boston on Saturday

Howard has been confirmed as Saturday's starter against Boston by Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards.

Howard has held each of his past 14 opponents to no more than three goals, and he'll look to extend that streak against a Bruins team that averages only 2.72 goals per game despite featuring one of the league's most dangerous top lines. The Red Wings have bounced back nicely after an awful start to the season, so owners who bought low on Howard have reaped the benefits recently.