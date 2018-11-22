Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Bruins at home
Howard will start Wednesday's game versus Boston, Jack Edwards of NESN reports.
The Red Wings' netminder has won four of five starts and comes into Wednesday's game playing as well as any goalie in the league. On the year, Howard is 6-6-2 with a 2.64 GAA and .922 save percentage, meanwhile, he has not allowed three goals in a start since Nov. 1. It's also worth pointing out that Howard has yet to face Boston in 2018-19.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes loss despite sharp night•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets starting nod•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Holds Coyotes in check•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Covering home net Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Makes 28 saves in OT win over Rangers•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Set to take on Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...