Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Bruins at home

Howard will start Wednesday's game versus Boston, Jack Edwards of NESN reports.

The Red Wings' netminder has won four of five starts and comes into Wednesday's game playing as well as any goalie in the league. On the year, Howard is 6-6-2 with a 2.64 GAA and .922 save percentage, meanwhile, he has not allowed three goals in a start since Nov. 1. It's also worth pointing out that Howard has yet to face Boston in 2018-19.