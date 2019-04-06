Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Buffalo
Howard will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Sabres, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Howard didn't get much help in his last start Thursday against Pittsburgh, surrendering four goals on a whopping 47 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The American netminder will look to get back on track and finish the season strong by picking up his 24th victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a Buffalo team that's gone 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Finishing season strong•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hoping to double up against Pens•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Wins fifth straight•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Draws start versus Penguins•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Knocks off Bruins•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Blue-paint bound Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...