Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Buffalo

Howard will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Sabres, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Howard didn't get much help in his last start Thursday against Pittsburgh, surrendering four goals on a whopping 47 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The American netminder will look to get back on track and finish the season strong by picking up his 24th victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a Buffalo team that's gone 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.