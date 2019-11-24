Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Canes

Howard will guard the crease for Sunday's home tilt against the Hurricanes, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Howard is stuck in a brutal 0-4-1 stretch over his last five starts, registering a 5.32 GAA and .828 save percentage during that span. He's allowed three or more goals in 10 of his 12 starts on the year. It's best to avoid him for now, especially against a solid Carolina offense.