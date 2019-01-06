Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Capitals
Howard will defend the twine for Sunday's contest against Washington, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
While Howard has been solid so far this season -- he owns a 2.77 GAA and .918 save percentage -- he's allowed 14 goals over his last four games, recording a 1-2-1 record in that span. Things won't get easier with a matchup against a lethal Washington offense. Howard should probably be avoided in most fantasy formats for this contest.
