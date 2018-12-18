Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing off against Flyers

Howard will tend the twine in Tuesday's road game versus the Flyers.

Howard's having an impressive year with a .922 save percentage and 2.69 GAA but the Red Wings lack the offensive support at times, leaving him with a 10-7-4 record. The Flyers are giving 20-year-old rookie Carter Hart his first NHL start, so Howard may have an easier road to the win column.

