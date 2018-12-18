Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing off against Flyers
Howard will tend the twine in Tuesday's road game versus the Flyers.
Howard's having an impressive year with a .922 save percentage and 2.69 GAA but the Red Wings lack the offensive support at times, leaving him with a 10-7-4 record. The Flyers are giving 20-year-old rookie Carter Hart his first NHL start, so Howard may have an easier road to the win column.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: No longer starting versus Flyers•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tough-luck loss to divisional foe•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending twine versus Senators•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Makes second straight appearance•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Frustrates Kings in latest start•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending goal Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...