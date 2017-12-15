Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Toronto in home clash

Howard will try to fend off the Maple Leafs as Friday night's home starter, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill has rolled out the 12th-year goalie in 24 of a possible 31 games this season, and Howard hasn't taken a break since Nov. 9, when backup Petr Mrazek went the distance despite getting shelled for five goals on 25 shots. Howie has a winning record (5-3-2) against the Buds in his career, though his poor rate stats (2.42 GAA, .903 save percentage) against them suggest that luck has been on his side quite a bit.

