Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Falls to 2-9-1

Howard stopped 32 of 37 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Columbus.

Howard held the fort through two periods, but Detroit's 3-2 lead was quickly erased thanks to a three-goal barrage by the Blue Jackets in the third. It's a little of column A and a little of column B with Howard, as the team in front of him stinks but he's not doing much to bail his mates out. Add it all up and you get a 2-9-1 record for the Syracuse native.