Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Falls to 2-9-1
Howard stopped 32 of 37 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Columbus.
Howard held the fort through two periods, but Detroit's 3-2 lead was quickly erased thanks to a three-goal barrage by the Blue Jackets in the third. It's a little of column A and a little of column B with Howard, as the team in front of him stinks but he's not doing much to bail his mates out. Add it all up and you get a 2-9-1 record for the Syracuse native.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Columbus•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Falls to Sharks in shootout•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Rough patch continues•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in New York•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Chased by Predators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.