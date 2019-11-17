Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Falls to Sharks in shootout

Howard yielded three goals on only 19 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Kevin Labanc is likely to be in Howard's nightmares for awhile -- the winger scored the opening goal and the only shootout tally to stick Howard with a defeat. The 35-year-old goalie dropped to 2-8-1 with a 3.86 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 11 games this year. Howard's struggles have been Jonathan Bernier's gain -- expect the latter to tend the twine back at home Tuesday versus the Senators.