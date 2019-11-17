Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Falls to Sharks in shootout
Howard yielded three goals on only 19 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.
Kevin Labanc is likely to be in Howard's nightmares for awhile -- the winger scored the opening goal and the only shootout tally to stick Howard with a defeat. The 35-year-old goalie dropped to 2-8-1 with a 3.86 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 11 games this year. Howard's struggles have been Jonathan Bernier's gain -- expect the latter to tend the twine back at home Tuesday versus the Senators.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Rough patch continues•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in New York•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Chased by Predators•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Looks to bounce back against Preds•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Chased by Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.