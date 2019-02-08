Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Falls to Vegas

Howard yielded four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's loss to the Golden Knights.

Howard allowed three goals in the second period and Brayden McNabb notched the game-winning score in the third frame. That leaves Howard with a 15-14-5 record. Fantasy owners may be disappointed in how tough it is for Howard to gain wins behind the Red Wings' skaters, but a possible trade to a contender at the deadline combined with his .914 save percentage thus far makes him worth holding on to.

More News
Our Latest Stories