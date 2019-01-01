Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Falters in shootout

Howard turned away 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout home loss to the Panthers.

Howard didn't see much of Jonathan Huberdeau with Florida's top-line left winger only managing one shot in regulation, but the seventh-year skater out of Quebec provided the only goal for either team in the shootout stanza. While Howard performed well enough to net his team a point in the standings, he's probably reeling from the fact that he squandered a 3-0 lead and ended up on the wrong side of the skills competition.