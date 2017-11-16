Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Feisty in home victory

Howard set aside 26 of 28 shots Wednesday in an 8-2 home win over the Flames.

This was Howie's third win at new home rink Little Caesar's Arena. Detroit was in control of this game from the start, and one of the goals against Howard happened to be a man-advantage marker from Micheal Ferland. Tensions ran high, with Howard picking up a pair of third-period penalties -- one for slashing and another for roughing when he skated out toward center ice and threw some punches in a group scrum.