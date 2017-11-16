Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Feisty in home victory
Howard set aside 26 of 28 shots Wednesday in an 8-2 home win over the Flames.
This was Howie's third win at new home rink Little Caesar's Arena. Detroit was in control of this game from the start, and one of the goals against Howard happened to be a man-advantage marker from Micheal Ferland. Tensions ran high, with Howard picking up a pair of third-period penalties -- one for slashing and another for roughing when he skated out toward center ice and threw some punches in a group scrum.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Assigned between posts Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Experiences tough-luck loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Grabs sixth win Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Draws start against Vancouver•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows two goals in loss to Sens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...