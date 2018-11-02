Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Finally wins at the Pie
Howard turned away 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-3 home win over the Devils.
Howard claimed first star honors en route to his first win of the season at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. There's still work to be done, but the Wings have won three straight games and Howard has improved his ratios to a 2.74 GAA and .914 save percentage over the first nine.
