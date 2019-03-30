Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Finishes off shutout against Devils

Howard stopped all seven shots in the third period of Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Jonathan Bernier got the start but was ruled out during the second intermission with what the Wings are calling an upper-body injury, leaving Howard to finish off the combined shutout. The veteran netminder could be in line to handle Detroit's final four games of the season if Bernier isn't able to return to action over the next week-plus.

