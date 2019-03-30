Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Finishes off shutout against Devils
Howard stopped all seven shots in the third period of Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.
Jonathan Bernier got the start but was ruled out during the second intermission with what the Wings are calling an upper-body injury, leaving Howard to finish off the combined shutout. The veteran netminder could be in line to handle Detroit's final four games of the season if Bernier isn't able to return to action over the next week-plus.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: On three-game winning streak•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Defending net Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Turns aside 28 shots•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Vegas•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Contract renewed for one year•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Comes up big at MSG•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...