Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: First loss in five starts

Howard allowed four goals on 36 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

It was Howard's first loss in five starts and the first time in seven games where he has allowed more than two goals. Howard has been delivering the mail for his team, but they haven't been reciprocating -- they are among the league's lowest-scoring teams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories