Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Fit to play

Howard (illness) declared himself fit to play Tuesday against the Canadiens, but there's a chance he could be traded before then, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Howard could be on the move by Monday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, but previous reports indicated that he'd cost another team at least a first-round pick. Also, Howard isn't exactly a cheap goalie option, even as a potential rental, as he's cashing out the balance of a six-year, $5.291 million deal.