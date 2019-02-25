Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Fit to play
Howard (illness) declared himself fit to play Tuesday against the Canadiens, but there's a chance he could be traded before then, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard could be on the move by Monday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, but previous reports indicated that he'd cost another team at least a first-round pick. Also, Howard isn't exactly a cheap goalie option, even as a potential rental, as he's cashing out the balance of a six-year, $5.291 million deal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...