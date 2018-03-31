Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Flawless in home start

Howard set aside 31 shots from the Senators for his 24th career shutout Saturday afternoon.

Howard stood on his head and made some really big saves to stretch Detroit's winning streak to three games. Wings coach Jeff Blashill doesn't seem interested in giving second-year netminder Jared Coreau more playing time down the stretch or tanking games to land a higher draft pick, which certainly bodes well for Howard's fantasy prospects as the regular season approaches its end point.