Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Forgettable season
Howard only has two wins behind a 4.20 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 27 starts this season.
Detroit's historically poor season is well documented, though few could have predicted the veteran would lose his starting job to journeyman Jonathan Bernier. Howard -- who will turn 36 years old next Thursday -- is cashing out the balance of a one-year, $5.1 million contract with the Wings; he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
