Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Frustrates Kings in latest start

Howard set aside 42 of 43 shots Monday en route to a home win over the Kings.

Detroit's stalwart netminder endured the busiest outing he's seen all season, and perhaps no one saw this coming against the league's weakest offense. Kings captain Anze Kopitar spoiled Howard's shutout bid with 6:38 remaining in the third period, but the 34-year-old stood on his head and secured his 10th win of the season. There have been rumors that Howard could be traded to a contending team only to return to the Original Six franchise in the offseason, but Detroit still has playoff aspirations of its own, so it'll be interesting to see what happens by the next dealing deadline.