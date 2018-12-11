Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Frustrates Kings in latest start
Howard set aside 42 of 43 shots Monday en route to a home win over the Kings.
Detroit's stalwart netminder endured the busiest outing he's seen all season, and perhaps no one saw this coming against the league's weakest offense. Kings captain Anze Kopitar spoiled Howard's shutout bid with 6:38 remaining in the third period, but the 34-year-old stood on his head and secured his 10th win of the season. There have been rumors that Howard could be traded to a contending team only to return to the Original Six franchise in the offseason, but Detroit still has playoff aspirations of its own, so it'll be interesting to see what happens by the next dealing deadline.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tending goal Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Throws away lead•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Squaring off against Bolts•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Strong effort against Bruins•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Facing Boston on Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Grabs win over Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...