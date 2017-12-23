Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gearing up for matinee Saturday

Howard led the Wings out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Jack Edwards of NESN reports. This means the veteran goalie will be the road starter against the Bruins.

Howard is 5-4-2 with a 2.52 GAA and .924 save percentage in 12 career appearances against the B's. He suffered an overtime loss to the Bruins when they were in Detroit 10 days ago, so he'll be looking to exact revenge in this matinee. The 33-year-old has gone against the grain by posting a significantly better save percentage (.916) on the road than at home (.901) this season, so take that into consideration as you set your lineups on a massive 15-game daily slate.