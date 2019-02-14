Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gearing up for milestone game
Howard will start in goal Thursday against the visiting Senators, which will mark his 500th career game, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Howard, whom the Red Wings likely wouldn't trade for anything less than a first-round pick, is 16-15-5 with a 2.76 GAA and .914 save percentage over 38 games this season. Those are respectable peripherals for a goalie on an underperforming team, but it's worth noting that Howard is about to face a team he's already lost to twice in 2018-19.
