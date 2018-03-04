Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gearing up for seventh straight start
Howard will be between the pipes Sunday against the Wild, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Howard has faced an average of 32.5 shots over the previous six outings, but he's stood tall with a .922 save percentage. However, the skaters in front of him haven't held up their end of the deal, posting just 1.67 goals per game in that span. Minnesota is coming off back-to-back demoralizing losses, yielding 12 goals in two games to the Coyotes and Avalanche, so the Red Wings will look to capitalize against a troubled defense, but Howard's still a testy start with the lack of wins lately.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Lets in four in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes against Jets•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Loses despite strong performance•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops 36 in win•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Preparing for fourth straight start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...