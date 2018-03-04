Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gearing up for seventh straight start

Howard will be between the pipes Sunday against the Wild, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Howard has faced an average of 32.5 shots over the previous six outings, but he's stood tall with a .922 save percentage. However, the skaters in front of him haven't held up their end of the deal, posting just 1.67 goals per game in that span. Minnesota is coming off back-to-back demoralizing losses, yielding 12 goals in two games to the Coyotes and Avalanche, so the Red Wings will look to capitalize against a troubled defense, but Howard's still a testy start with the lack of wins lately.