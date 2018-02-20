Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gearing up to face Preds
Howard assumed the starter's net in preparation for Tuesday's home game against the Predators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Petr Mrazek, whom the Red Wings traded to the Flyers on Thursday, absolutely owns the Preds based on a 6-0-0 record, 2.00 GAA and .940 save percentage against them in his career, but evidently there was urgency in getting the deal done ahead of next Monday's dealing deadline. Howard hasn't been nearly as automatic against Nashville, having maintained a lifetime 9-7-1 record, 2.34 GAA and .917 save percentage against those Sabre-toothed Cats. The Mrazek trade certainly could afford Howard more starts down the stretch, but it's worth noting that the Wings are close to being eliminated from playoff contention and they could end up being more interested in developing Jared Coreau, who was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
