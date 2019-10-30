Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets back in win column
Howard allowed a goal on 32 shots in a 3-1 win over Edmonton on Tuesday.
Howard has his first win since Opening Night. The Red Wings netminder had lost five straight entering play Tuesday. His record now stands at 2-5-0.
