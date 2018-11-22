Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets back on track against Bruins

Howard stopped 34 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

After seeing his five-game winning streak snapped last Thursday, Howard bounced right back in his next start, The veteran netminder now has a stellar .939 save percentage so far in November, and he hasn't allowed more than three goals in 11 straight outings.

