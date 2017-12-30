Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets best of Rangers through shootout

Howard prevailed over the Rangers at home Friday, picking up 37 saves and hanging on for a 3-2 shootout victory.

This was an exciting duel between Howard and counterpart Henrik Lundqvist, but the former was able to emerge victorious thanks to Frans Nielsen producing his NHL-best 47th career shootout goal. A 33-year-old backstop, Howard's record stands at 11-12-6 on the season, which is nothing to write home about, especially since he's still searching for his first shutout on the hockey year.