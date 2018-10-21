Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets first win of season
Howard made 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers on Saturday night.
It was his first win of the season. It's going to be a long, long season for Howard. The Wings are young and make plenty of mistakes. Howard isn't good enough to bail them out on a regular basis. Use at your own risk.
