Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets hit with thunderstorm in third

Howard made 34 saves in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Howard was up 3-0 part way through the second period and 3-1 after two. But the floodgates opened and the powerhouse Bolt offense shredded the Wings. Detroit has lost 12 of its last 13 and have been officially eliminated from the playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories