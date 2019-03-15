Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets hit with thunderstorm in third
Howard made 34 saves in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Howard was up 3-0 part way through the second period and 3-1 after two. But the floodgates opened and the powerhouse Bolt offense shredded the Wings. Detroit has lost 12 of its last 13 and have been officially eliminated from the playoffs.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Mauled by Panthers•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Draws Sunday's road start•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tops Blueshirts in shootout•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Enjoys facing Thursday's opponent•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Records 41 stops in defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...