Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets job done against Penguins
Howard staved off 22 of 24 shots from the Penguins on Tuesday, as he cruised to a 5-2 home win.
While the outcome here suggests that the Red Wings might not actually be tanking with hopes of securing a higher draft standing, this was just the second win in 11 games for Howard, whose damage came from Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang -- you know, only Pittsburgh's top offensive weapons at forward and defense. There's been talk about Detroit possibly giving second-year netminder Jared Coreau increased playing time down down the stretch, but the youngster has lost four straight, and it wouldn't be a good look if that trend continued with five games remaining and the final two taking place at Little Caeser's Arena in Motown.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows four goals for fifth time in six starts•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pitted against Leafs•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stands tall in Thursday loss•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on Washington•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Hangs on for shootout victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...