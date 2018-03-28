Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets job done against Penguins

Howard staved off 22 of 24 shots from the Penguins on Tuesday, as he cruised to a 5-2 home win.

While the outcome here suggests that the Red Wings might not actually be tanking with hopes of securing a higher draft standing, this was just the second win in 11 games for Howard, whose damage came from Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang -- you know, only Pittsburgh's top offensive weapons at forward and defense. There's been talk about Detroit possibly giving second-year netminder Jared Coreau increased playing time down down the stretch, but the youngster has lost four straight, and it wouldn't be a good look if that trend continued with five games remaining and the final two taking place at Little Caeser's Arena in Motown.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories