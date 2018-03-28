Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets job done against Penguins

Howard staved off 22 of 24 shots from the Penguins on Tuesday, as he cruised to a 5-2 home win.

While the outcome here suggests that the Red Wings might not actually be tanking with hopes of securing a higher draft standing, this was just the second win in 11 games for Howard, whose damage came from Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang -- you know, only Pittsburgh's top offensive weapons at forward and defense. There's been talk about Detroit possibly giving second-year netminder Jared Coreau increased playing time down down the stretch, but the youngster has lost four straight, and it wouldn't be a good look if that trend continued with five games remaining and the final two taking place at Little Caeser's Arena in Motown.