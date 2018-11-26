Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets nod against Columbus
Howard will start in goal Monday against the Blue Jackets.
The Red Wings' netminder has been solid of late, posting a 4-1-1 over his last six starts while giving up two goals or fewer in each one. He'll take on a Blue Jackets squad that enters play having dropped two of its last three games.
