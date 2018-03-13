Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets nod Monday

Howard led his team onto the ice for warm-ups and will guard the cage Monday against San Jose, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Lately Howard hasn't been at his best, as over his last five appearances he hasn't been able to secure a victory, and posted a sub-par .897 save percentage during the stretch too. San Jose has been known to pepper goalies and currently sit 10th in the NHL for shots on goal per game (32.9), meaning the 33-year-old should be in line for a busy night at the SAP Center.